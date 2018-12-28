Samskip takes lead in project developing hydrogen powered box ships

DECEMBER 28, 2018 — Multimodal operator Samskip has been named lead partner in SeaShuttle, a project seeking to bring to market emissions-free, autonomous containerships that can operate at a profit.

The project has been awarded EUR 6 million (about $6.8 million) of Norwegian government money to ake forward development of two all-electric ships slated to connect Poland, Swedish west coast ports and the Oslo fjord. The vessels will use state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cells for their propulsion power.

"Samskip is delighted to take the lead in the project to develop next generation sustainable shortsea shipping," says Are Grathen, managing director of Samskip Norway. "What distinguishes this project and will be key to its success is the combination of fuel and technology that will make it cost competitive with existing solutions. With our trusted project partners, we are convinced that such ambitions are realistic."

Other SeaShuttle partners include logistics consultant FlowChange, technology group Kongsberg Maritime, hydrogen integrator HYON and Massterly, a Kongsberg Maritime/Wilhelmsen venture developing autonomous vessel solutions.