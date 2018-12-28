Newport News awarded Navy contract mods worth $240 million

DECEMBER 28, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., Newport News, VA, has been awarded two Navy contract modifications worth a total of nearly $240 million.

The largest is a $228,818,298 contract modification to cover the purchase of additional long lead time material in support of construction of the aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). The purpose of the award includes increasing the scope of the contract for additional long lead time material.

The second modification, worth $11,000,000, is for the advance planning of the refueling complex overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74 and covers supplemental material identified as required subsequent to contract award.