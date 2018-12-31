Ørsted picked as preferred bidder for Connecticut offshore wind farm

DECEMBER 31, 2018 — In a competitive solicitation process, Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has selected Ørsted's Revolution Wind project to move forward to negotiate a fixed price power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state's power distribution companies for 0.42 TWh (terawatt hours) per year, equivalent to 100 MW offshore wind capacity.

Subject to contract signing and Ørsted's final investment decision, construction of the wind farm is expected to start in 2022, with commissioning expected in 2023.

With the 100 MW added capacity, Revolution Wind has now secured a total of 700 MW offshore wind capacity, including previously awarded projects in Rhode Island and Connecticut, which Ørsted will build as one joint project and thus unlock significant procurement, construction and operational synergies. In addition, Ørsted will build the adjacent 130 MW South Fork project at the same time as Revolution Wind which enables further synergies.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, says:

"We're happy to have been selected for contract negotiations as the only offshore wind project in this zero carbon RFP. Revolution Wind will contribute to Connecticut's transition to clean energy and add to our attractive construction pipeline in New England which now totals 830 MW."

Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind and President of Ørsted North America, says:"Offshore wind will bring long-term economic and environmental benefits to Connecticut, attract related industry and supply chain investments to the state, and support Connecticut's transition to renewable energy sources."

Revolution Wind is part of the Deepwater Wind portfolio which Ørsted acquired in October 2018. Deepwater Wind proposed the 100 MW Revolution Wind project prior to the company's acquisition.

The just-announced selection follows the approval in December by Connecticut regulators of a 20-year PPA for the initial Revolution Wind project. Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved Ørsted's long-term power purchase agreement with Eversource and United Illuminating, two Connecticut utilities, for 200 MW of clean energy.