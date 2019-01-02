Rolls-Royce to design and equip advanced stern trawler

JANUARY 2, 2019 — Rolls-Royce has signed a contract to deliver the ship design and an extensive range of equipment for a 70 m stern trawler ordered by AS, based in Troms county, northern Norway.

To be built by Spanish shipbuilder Gondan, the vessel will be of type NVC 370 with a low resistant hull design that meets increased demands for fuel efficiency combined with good sea keeping. It will be equipped with a package of power and propulsion, deck machinery, electrical and automation systems that will deliver benefits to both the owner and the environment.

The equipment to be delivered from Rolls-Royce includes a hybrid propulsion system consisting of a B33:45 diesel engine, Promas integrated propeller system and HSG drive systems. Rolls-Royce will also deliver its latest electric winch technology, including trawl winches driven by permanent magnet motors.

Engenes Fiskeriselskap’s new vessel is designed for bottom trawling as well as pelagic trawling. It will have a modern factory deck arrangement to handle and freeze both white fish and shrimps, and ensure a high quality catch. The vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in first quarter 2021.

Shipowners Johannes Arne and Børge Arvesen, Engenes Fiskeriselskap, said: "This is a milestone for our company and carries on the proud traditions of trawl fishing."

Monrad Hide, Rolls-Royce, Vice President Sales, said: “Engenes has truly made an investment for today and the future. Our designers are also impressed with the owner’s keen attention to the future working conditions of the crew, both related to comfort and safety.”