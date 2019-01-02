Sovcomflot orders LNG fueled tanker trio at Russian shipyard

JANUARY 2, 2019 — Sovcomflot has placed an order with Russia's Zvezda shipbuilding complex covering the construction of three 51,000 dwt LNG fueled product tankers.

Designed to transport oil products and gas condensate, the ships will be chartered by PJSC Novatek on the basis of long-term time-charter contracts. They will be built to Ice class 1B, allowing them to operate safely in areas with difficult ice conditions - in particular, the Baltic Sea. Delivery is scheduled for 2022-2023.

Sovcomflot, Russia's largest shipping company, has been a pioneer in adopting LNG as a fuel for large tankers. Back in September, it ordered two 114,000 dwt LNG fueled Aframax vessels at the Zvezda complex. Those orders followed orders for a series of six dual fueled Aframax tankers from Korea's Hyundai Samho shipyard, three of which entered service last year.