Gulf Island delivers first of ten Z-Tech terminal/escort tugs

JANUARY 2, 2019 — Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. reports that its Shipyard Division has successfully delivered the M/V Mark E. Kuebler, a Z-Tech 30-80 terminal/escort tug, to Bay Houston Towing Company.

Designed by naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd of Vancouver, BC, the vessel was built at Gulf Island's, Jennings, LA, facilities. It will be operated by G &H Towing on behalf of Bay Houston Towing Company.

Gulf Island is currently building nine sister vessels that are at various stages of construction.

The M/V Mark E. Kuebler has the following characteristics: